Peachtree City authorities working crash near Dogwood Trail | Traffic delays on Hwy 74

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City law enforcement is working on a crash involving a police vehicle Friday afternoon and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Peachtree City Police Department officers and first responders with Peachtree City Fire Rescue are at Highway 74 at Dogwood Trail. They said someone may be trapped in the crash.

As of 4:30 p.m., authorities said drivers should expect delays of two hours or more while traveling northbound on Highway 74.

