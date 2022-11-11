Teen and 6 others arrested for selling psychedelic mushrooms, fentanyl in Peachtree City drug bust

Early Thursday morning, crews executed search and arrest warrants on two separate units in the Greens Apartment complex on Stevens Entry, police said.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Police Department, with the help of the LaGrange Police Department, has arrested six people including a 16-year-old for meth, fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms, a type of psychedelic.

The operation was the result of extensive investigative efforts which resulted in the arrest of multiple people, including two wanted felons, officials said.

Police said the ages of the suspects arrested ranged from 16 to 41 years old. The youngest person, 16, was charged with possession of THC, and possession of drug related objects.

The drugs that were in possession were fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

The two wanted felons, Mandel Mahama and Miguel Martin, were arrested for possession with intent to sell and distribute -- in pertaining to the illegal drugs. Each were wanted out of Coweta County and one of the suspects was additionally wanted out of Peachtree City.