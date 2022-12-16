Peachtree City Walmart to partially reopen after 14-year-old burned down store

The store will reopen early Wednesday morning. Repairs started after a fire caused significant damage to the building.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — It's been four months since a 14-year-old set a massive fire inside a Peachtree City Walmart, causing significant damage to the store. The store will reopen Wednesday, but only in limited areas, according to Walmart representatives.

On Aug. 24, several 911 calls came those inside the store. Firefighters put the fire out after several hours. Massive flames could be seen shooting from the roof. Investigators said the fire was set intentionally in paper goods isle.

Everyone was evacuated from the store. Three officers took themselves to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Later, police arrested the 14-year-old girl after she admitted to starting the fire. She was arrested after investigators used a search warrant at the teen's home.

She was sentenced on Oct. 22. Currently, there is no other public information about the details of her sentence.

In September, the store opened a pop-up pharmacy in the parking lot of the store.

The company said it will hold a grand opening ceremony on Dec. 21. The store will be open to customers at 8 a.m.