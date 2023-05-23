Peachtree Corners apartment fire displaces several families, pet dies in fire

One resident, who was out running errands, called for help after she returned home to find her second-story bedroom up in flames.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters battled an apartment fire that displaced several families in Peachtree Corners.

Crews were called to the fire at Peachtree Corners Apartments off Park Lake Lane just before 6:30 a.m., according to a release.

One resident, who was out running errands, called for help after she returned home to find her second-story bedroom up in flames, the release said.

She rushed back into the apartment to rescue her dogs, but could only find one before being forced out of the burning building, fire officials said.

When crews arrived, they were met with flames reaching from the second story all the way to the roof. Crews were able to put the fire out and confirmed that all residents made it out of the home.

However, one dog was found dead, officials confirmed.

One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and later released, according to firefighters.

Families living in eight apartment units were displaced due to smoke and water damage. Firefighters worked with apartment management to make sure the families affected by the fire would have housing.