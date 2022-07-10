Person killed at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

They said it happened in the parking lot at the gas station on the corner of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners, they said.

Officers said it happened in the parking lot at the gas station on the corner of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle on Sunday afternoon.

"Officers are currently interviewing potential witnesses and awaiting detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit," police said in a statement.

No further details were made available, but police said it appears the victim is a male.

