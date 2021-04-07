Watch these special moments from the 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race

We saw baby bumps and Forrest Gump!

ATLANTA — Family, friends, and fun in the sun comes each year with the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The Atlanta Fourth of July tradition took place over two days this year.

While all eyes are on the runners and the elite participants of the race - there are also plenty of other special moments that happen along the course.

Here's a roundup of some of the great moments 11Alive captured.

🎥 Meet 'Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan'

It's no secret that you might see funny costumes at the race, but did you ever think you would see "Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan?"

11Alive's Jerry Carnes spotted two men along the course who were dressed up as the characters from the hit 1994 film, "Forrest Gump."

The "famous" duo said they've been running like this for six years!

🎖Oh Baby! This is her third time running the race pregnant!

Ann had company as she finished the course with her husband and her baby bump! And this is not her first time running the race pregnant - it's actually her third!

The baby is expected in a month. 🍼

🌤 Check out this future meteorologist

Watch out 11Alive StormTrackers, we met this little guy at the race! Cooper and his family cheered on others at the race.

Cooper's mom said he loves to share the weather with others. We asked him to help us out and the challenge was accepted. Listen to his forecast below.





🎅 Christmas in July!

Santa Claus came to town early for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

At the start line, 11Alive's Francesca Amiker and Cheryl Preheim spotted Santa pumped and ready to go. And 11Alive's Jerry Carnes caught up with him a bit later - though he didn't spot any reindeer.

😃 96 and still at it

People of all ages love to join the AJC Peachtree Road Race. We met Betty who is 96 years old - yes, 96! This is her 31st race.

She said she doesn't run it, but she walks it. She told 11Alive's Chesley McNeil she started the race when she was 64 years old.

Chesley asked her why she keeps doing it. Betty had the perfect response:

"Because I don't know any better," she said jokingly. "I'm exhausted now. I'm tired. I know I say it every year, 'I'm never going to do this again, this is it.'"

She claiming this one as her last race - but we shall see.

👨‍🚒 Thank you to our heroes

2020 was a tough year for everyone and a captain with Marietta's fire department decided to salute our heroes during the race.

Capt. Reed said it's the first time he's done the race in his gear.

"Because of the pandemic, I did it to honor the first responders." Listen to what he had to say below.

🥇And the winners are...

The winners of the elite races all have amazing stories regarding their journeys to the race.

Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk were the first to finish in the women's and men's wheelchair divisions.

Romanchuk has Spina bifida, a condition affecting the spine and usually apparent at birth. The 22-year-old, a decorated Paralympian, also won the virtual race last year. He has won the in-person Peachtree before in 2019, 2018 and 2017 as well. He set a record of 18:11 in 2019. He's now getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

McFadden, a seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, won the women's wheelchair division for a staggering eight time. The 32-year-old is one of America's most accomplished Paralympians, with four golds at he 2016 Rio Olympics, and three golds at the 2012 London Olympics.

Sara Hall and Sam Chelanga were the runners who won the women's and men's elite races.

Hall, 38-year-old mother of four adopted children from Ethiopia won with an unofficial time of 31:40, ahead of Emily Durgin by nine seconds.

Chelanga a U.S. Army first lieutenant, retired from distance running in 2018 to join the military before making a comeback. It was the Army, however, that pulled him back in.

📸 Our favorite photos...

11Alive Senior Digital Producer Jason Braverman grabbed his camera and captured some moments from the races on Saturday and Sunday. See if we spotted you on the course!