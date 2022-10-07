Man shot trying to fight off would-be purse snatcher in Midtown, police say

It happened in the parking deck behind Soigne’ Garden restaurant, Atlanta police said.

ATLANTA — A man is recovering in the hospital after getting shot while trying to fight off a would-be purse snatcher in a parking deck off Peachtree Street in the heart of Midtown, Atlanta police say.

According to the lieutenant on scene, it happened when a married couple was leaving Soigne’ Garden, a restaurant in Midtown, early Sunday morning.

The couple, along with the woman's brother were approached by a man who tried to steal the woman's purse.

The two men attempted to fight him off and that's when the unknown suspect was shot. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police have not released any further details about a possible suspect.