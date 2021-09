It happened Tuesday morning at The Peaks at MLK.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a lovers' quarrel ended with three people shot early Tuesday morning.

Police say a woman's ex-boyfriend shot her and her new boyfriend in the leg at some time after 2 a.m.

The victim's new boyfriend returned fire hitting the ex in the leg, police said.

It happened at The Peaks at MLK apartment complex off MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.