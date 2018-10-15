The latest accomplishment for the Pease brothers from Atlanta is just awesome - the pair finished the Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Hawaii.

For 14 hours 29 minutes Brent pushed, peddled and pulled brother Kyle, who has cerebral palsy.

They were the team people stopped to watch, and impressed everyone who did.

They covered 2.5 miles in the water, Brent pulling Kyle in a raft, then 112 miles on a bike, finishing with a 26.2 mile run.

At 9:50 p.m. ET Sunday, with loved ones cheering them on, Brent and Kyle Pease became the second ever wheel chair duo assist team to complete the Ironman World Championship.

Their bond and partnership started out as young boys who found ways to enjoy sports and life together – it carried on stronger than ever on a world stage.

Brent raised his arm as they crossed the finish line. He hugged his brother as they celebrated together. It was a beautiful and emotional moment.

Kyle tweeted: "To say I'm in shock is an understatement. This man is a legend, a hero, a friend, and a brother."

Special thanks to the Kyle Pease Foundation for the video and pictures of their competition.

