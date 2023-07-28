Construction at Pebblebrook High School is still not finished

The principal posted an update with a video on Facebook Wednesday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Just as Cobb County residents were coming to terms with the news of a delayed elementary school opening due to construction, there is another setback in the educational infrastructure.

This time, it's Pebblebrook High School that is facing construction delays, threatening its readiness for the upcoming academic year.

Ongoing construction at Pebblebrook High School

A few days ago, Principal Dana Giles of Pebblebrook High School took to Facebook to share a video update with the school's community. The video captured the ongoing construction work across the entire campus, showcasing the extent of the renovation and expansion efforts.

In the Facebook video, Giles acknowledged that some parts of the school might be recognizable to viewers, but it was evident that substantial changes were still underway. The construction activities have been in progress throughout the summer, with the goal of enhancing the school's facilities for the students and staff.

Unfortunately, the ambitious construction timeline has encountered unforeseen delays, putting the school's opening at risk. As a result, students and teachers are now facing the prospect of having to wait before moving into the newer section of the building. The situation echoes a similar one at East Valley Elementary School, where students and staff had to remain in their existing building for the first six weeks of the school year due to construction issues.

Cobb County School District addresses concerns

In response to the mounting concerns, the Cobb County School District issued a statement reassuring parents, students, and staff that there will be no disruption to instruction or school operations when Pebblebrook High School welcomes students back on Aug. 1. The statement emphasized that school operations will continue smoothly, just as they were during the previous year.

Additionally, the school district expressed optimism that the new classrooms would be completed within the next month, followed by the opening of the new gym later in the semester. These developments are eagerly awaited, as they will undoubtedly contribute to providing a more conducive and modern learning environment for all students at Pebblebrook High School.