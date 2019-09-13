SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 21-year-old Gwinnett man died Sunday morning when he was struck crossing Stone Mountain Highway.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the incident happened just west of the intersection with Killian Hill Road near Snellville around 9:40 a.m.

The deceased, Anthony Davis, was hit by a silver Volkswagen Jetta as he was crossing the street, police said. Davis was taken from the scene to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said Davis was crossing the road while not using a crosswalk when he was struck.

The department’s accident investigation unit is still investigating.

MORE HEADLINES:

‘I was a victim, now I’m a survivor’

Reward increases to $10K in shooting outside Atlanta University Center library

Forsyth firefighter travels to Freeport post-Dorian

Man fires shots at officers, kills wife during domestic disturbance call, GBI says