Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car Saturday night, according to Atlanta Police.

It happened along Beecher Street in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, not far from Best End Brewing Company.

APD said the driver of the car who had hit the pedestrian ran away. 11Alive crews saw a red car, with its front banged up, being towed away.

Atlanta Police said it's still investigating what happened. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital critically hurt.

