COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was killed Tuesday night.

According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle on Riverside Parkway near Premier Lane. The pedestrian who was injured did not survive.

Police have not released any other details about what happened.

11Alive has reached out to police for more information. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

