Man hit, killed while walking along highway in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash where a pedestrian was killed in Cobb County is being investigated by police.

The crash happened near the East-West Connector and Brookwood Drive.

Investigators said 22-year-old Marcelle Ines Kounou Essengue was walking in the right lane of the East-West Connector going east. A driver in a 2019 Toyota Corolla was also driving east in the left lane.

Police said Toyota crashed into Essengue, and came to a rest in the right lane, according to officers.

Essengue died at the site of the crash.