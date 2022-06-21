Man hit, killed while walking along highway in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash where a pedestrian was killed in Cobb County is being investigated by police.
The crash happened near the East-West Connector and Brookwood Drive.
Investigators said 22-year-old Marcelle Ines Kounou Essengue was walking in the right lane of the East-West Connector going east. A driver in a 2019 Toyota Corolla was also driving east in the left lane.
Police said Toyota crashed into Essengue, and came to a rest in the right lane, according to officers.
Essengue died at the site of the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators with Cobb County Department at 770-499-3987.