This happened on Covington Highway, DeKalb Fire said.

ATLANTA — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Covington Highway in DeKalb County Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb Fire.

At this time there is very little information about the incident itself.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where multiple police vehicles could be seen.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.