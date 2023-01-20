Pedestrian hit, killed on I-75 near downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was struck and killed while on the downtown connector overnight near Andrew Young International Boulevard, according to police.
Atlanta Police says this is not a hit and run.
This happened just after 3 a.m. Friday.
Traffic was at a standstill for hours as police investigated but all lanes have sense reopened.
