CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol released the identities of the people involved in a fatal hit and run on Tuesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Mabinty Kamara, of Riverdale, died after being hit by a 51-year-old Griffin man who was traveling northbound on Tara Boulevard in the right lane.

Officials said Kamara was walking northbound on Tara Boulevard in the right lanes of travel.

Officials said the man saw the victim at the last minute and attempted to swerve, but he hit her. The front of his car hit Kamara from the rear, according to the authorities.

The man will not face any charges, according to GSP.

