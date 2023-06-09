Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Tucker

TUCKER, Ga. — A pedestrian was been struck and killed by a vehicle in Tucker early Friday morning.
Right now, there is very little additional information.
However, DeKalb County Police briefly closed off the intersection of Brockett Road and Lawrenceville Highway where the incident took place.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
