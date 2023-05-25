Pedestrian hit, killed on Turner Hill Road | What we know

Turner Hill Road at Covington Highway is blocked off as police investigate.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person has been struck and killed on Turner Hill Road, according to DeKalb County Police.

At this time, there is very little additional information.

11Alive is working to determine details on how the incident occurred and whether the driver will face any charges.

