Person critically hurt after being hit by vehicle at Old Fourth Ward intersection, APD says

ATLANTA — A person is critically hurt after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward Monday night, according to Atlanta Police.

APD said its units are investigating the incident at Boulevard NE and Washbash Ave NE, not far from Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, APD said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.