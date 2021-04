It happened just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Northside Drive.

ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning, not far from the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta, police said.

Police said the person hit by the car did not survive. The accident investigation unit will be on scene.

Authorities did not provide any information about the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, nor did they release the identity of the deceased.