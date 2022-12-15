Police: Man hit, killed by SUV while walking near Athens

The man was walking along Cleveland Road when he was struck by an oncoming SUV, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A man was struck, killed while walking along Cleveland Road in Athens-Clarke County Wednesday afternoon, according Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Investigators believe the 44-year-old was hit around 6:30 p.m.

They add that the SUV struck him while driving in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road.

After he was hit, the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

However, officers have not specified whether the driver will face any charges.

If you have any information about the crash, call Senior Police Officer Tilley at 762-400-7355. Tilley can also be reached at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.