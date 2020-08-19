Female pedestrian struck, killed by train in Acworth, police said

Officers said they found the pedestrian down the embankment away from the tracks.

ATLANTA — A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in Acworth, police said.

According to Officer Stanley Almon, it happened in the area of Baker Grove Road and Hickory Grove Road at around 3:49 a.m.

He said that when officers arrived, they found the woman down the embankment, away from the tracks.

Almon said aid was rendered as the victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where she was pronounced dead.