Pedestrian killed after crash involving utility vehicle on I-20 eastbound in DeKalb County

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the fatal incident happened nearby Panola Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian is dead after a fatal wreck in DeKalb County on Friday morning.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the "major" crash happened on Interstate 20 eastbound around 8:45 a.m. in DeKalb County nearby Panola Road.

The agency said the fatal wreck involved a pedestrian and a utility vehicle.

According to the department of transportation, all lanes are blocked, and there is no expected time of clearance at this time. Right now, motorists are being diverted to Exit 71 at Panola Road.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes or allow extra time in their commute for travel as crews work to open the roadway.

The agency did not specify if there anyone else was injured in the incident.

