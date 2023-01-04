Pedestrian killed after being hit twice, DeKalb Police say

Authorities said it happened in the area of Moreland Avenue and Eastland Road. Both drivers stayed at the scene, according to police.

ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed after being hit twice Wednesday, DeKalb County Police said.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Moreland Avenue and Eastland Road. When officers arrived, they found the person dead on the road.

"At this time, it appears that the victim was crossing the street when she was struck by two vehicles," officers said.

Both drivers stayed at the scene, according to police.

DeKalb Police's Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.