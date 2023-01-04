x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian killed after being hit twice, DeKalb Police say

Authorities said it happened in the area of Moreland Avenue and Eastland Road. Both drivers stayed at the scene, according to police.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed after being hit twice Wednesday, DeKalb County Police said. 

Authorities said it happened in the area of Moreland Avenue and Eastland Road. When officers arrived, they found the person dead on the road. 

"At this time, it appears that the victim was crossing the street when she was struck by two vehicles," officers said.

Both drivers stayed at the scene, according to police.

DeKalb Police's Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. 

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Georgia man has spent 22 years in prison on murder charge -- and now he'll get a retrial

Before You Leave, Check This Out