ATLANTA — A person is dead after being hit by a car, just hours before Christmas Day.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said the fatal accident happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Boulevard NE and John Lewis Freedom Parkway, in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Police are still working on piecing together details, but did say that the driver stayed at the scene of the wreck.

Neither the name of passenger nor the driver have been released at this time, and there is no word of possible charges against the driver.

No other information was available.

