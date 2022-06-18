Pedestrian killed in Haralson County crash, deputies say

The crash happened along US Highway 78 by Arise Church, investigators said.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Haralson County Saturday.

Deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff's Office said a male pedestrian was killed around 5:28 a.m. along US Highway 78 by Arise Church.

Investigators said a vehicle had struck the pedestrian in the roadway and called GSP to assist.

The Haralson County Coroner's Office is working to identify the pedestrian. Authorities are not releasing his name until the family is notified.