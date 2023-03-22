Person run over, killed by piece of machinery in Clayton County

Police said it was not a hit and run and that the vehicle operator remained on scene.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person was killed after being run over by a forklift in Clayton County on Wednesday, police said, in an incident described as "purely accidental."

The Clayton County Police Department said the incident was not considered a hit-and-run, and that the machine operator had remained on scene.

The incident happened at a location on Rex Road in Lake City. There was no identifying information about the victim immediately available.

Lake City Police said a woman was "digging through some items near a gate" when the gate opened, and a forklift carrying a vehicle came through and ran her over.

The department said the forklift operator never saw her or knew they had hit anyone and felt distraught about the incident.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, which showed several police vehicles had responded to the incident.

