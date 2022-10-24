Pedestrian killed in deadly crash in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight.
This happened just after 1 a.m. on Moreland Avenue and McPherson Avenue, just south of Interstate 20.
Officers haven't said what led to the crash. However, we do know the driver remained on scene.
At this time, police said no charges are expected to be filed.
