Pedestrian killed on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night in Brookhaven, police say. It happened in front of a shopping center at 3925 Peachtree Road in the city limits.
"It appears the pedestrian attempted to cross Peachtree Rd outside the crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound," a statement from Brookhaven police said. "Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.:
They said the investigation is still ongoing.
