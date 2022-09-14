Pedestrian killed on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, police say

They said the investigation is still ongoing.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night in Brookhaven, police say. It happened in front of a shopping center at 3925 Peachtree Road in the city limits.

"It appears the pedestrian attempted to cross Peachtree Rd outside the crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound," a statement from Brookhaven police said. "Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.:

