'Pedestrian scramble' at rainbow crosswalk now permanent in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The "pedestrian scramble" at midtown Atlanta's iconic rainbow crosswalks is here to stay.
Atlanta's Department of Transportation announced the temporary test of new traffic signal operations at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue had promising results. The test allowed pedestrians to cross in any direction, including diagonally, with traffic leaders monitoring to see if it could approve safety in the area.
DOT leaders tested the new traffic practice in phases, even extending its experiment as part of its Midtown Connection Plan. The department collected data from intersection cameras and feedback from residents, commuters and community members as part of the pilot program.
As the traffic practice is now permanent, the DOT reminds pedestrians they can only cross on the walk signal and asks drivers to be vigilant when driving through the intersection.
About the pedestrian scramble
The City of Atlanta said adding a diagonal crossing would affect traffic flow in the following ways.
"Pedestrians will be allowed to cross the intersection diagonally. Motorists heading east on 10th Street NE will not be allowed to go straight from the leftmost lane; that lane will be left-turn only onto Piedmont Avenue NE. Drivers heading west on10th Street NE will not be allowed to go straight from the right-most lane; that lane will be right-turn only onto Piedmont Avenue NE."