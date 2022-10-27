'Pedestrian scramble' at rainbow crosswalk now permanent in midtown Atlanta

Transportation leaders said after testing the traffic practice in phases, it's here to stay.

ATLANTA — The "pedestrian scramble" at midtown Atlanta's iconic rainbow crosswalks is here to stay.

Atlanta's Department of Transportation announced the temporary test of new traffic signal operations at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue had promising results. The test allowed pedestrians to cross in any direction, including diagonally, with traffic leaders monitoring to see if it could approve safety in the area.

DOT leaders tested the new traffic practice in phases, even extending its experiment as part of its Midtown Connection Plan. The department collected data from intersection cameras and feedback from residents, commuters and community members as part of the pilot program.

As the traffic practice is now permanent, the DOT reminds pedestrians they can only cross on the walk signal and asks drivers to be vigilant when driving through the intersection.

About the pedestrian scramble

The City of Atlanta said adding a diagonal crossing would affect traffic flow in the following ways.