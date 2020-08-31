Pedestrian struck and killed in Clayton County, police said

According to police, the victim was wearing dark clothing and the driver did not see the victim.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An adult crossing the roadway near the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Holiday Boulevard was struck and killed early Monday morning, police said. According to Clayton County Police Lt. Cherie West, the victim was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when they were struck.

West said the victim was wearing dark clothing and the driver did not see the victim. She said that the driver remained on the scene after the collision.

The victim has been identified, however, investigators are not releasing any identifying information, including the victim's gender, until family members can be notified, West said.