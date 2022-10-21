Pedestrian struck, killed crossing road in Walton County

There is no word on if the driver will face charges.

ATLANTA — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Walton County on Thursday, according to Georgia State Patrol.

They add that the accident happened around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, Daniel Sweat, was crossing the road when he was struck by a truck traveling north on State Route 81.

