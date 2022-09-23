Pedestrian struck in Marietta, police now investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. — A male pedestrian was struck at the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street Friday morning, according to Marietta Police.
They add that the victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital conscious, alert, and breathing. However, he is in "serious condition."
In the meantime, investigators are still working to determine what led up to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
