Pedestrian struck by MARTA train at Garnett Station

At this time, the victim's condition is unknown.

ATLANTA — An individual described as a "trespasser" was struck by a northbound train at Garnett Station on Monday morning.

At this time, MARTA Police have not specified why the person was on the tracks or what their condition is.

Authorities add that a bus bridge is transporting riders from Oakland City to Peachtree Center.

The incident itself happened just before 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.