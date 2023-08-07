Pedestrian struck by MARTA train at Garnett Station

ATLANTA — An individual described as a "trespasser" was struck by a northbound train at Garnett Station on Monday morning.
At this time, MARTA Police have not specified why the person was on the tracks or what their condition is.
Authorities add that a bus bridge is transporting riders from Oakland City to Peachtree Center.
The incident itself happened just before 8 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.