Out-of-town couple struck by car walking from dinner to hotel, wife dies

It happened around 7:42 p.m. Thursday on Highway 92 near Northpoint Parkway in Acworth.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A married couple from Chicago were walking home from dinner to their hotel when a vehicle struck them, killing the wife, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said. The husband was hospitalized and is in serious condition.

It happened around 7:42 p.m. Thursday on Highway 92 near Northpoint Parkway in Acworth.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 92 struck the couple, the sheriff's office said. Marie Collins, 73, of Chicago, died at the scene. Ernest Collins, 78, of Chicago, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.