Pedestrians struck, killed on I-85 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were struck and killed overnight on I-85 in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb PD.

An investigation is still underway. This occurred near Chamblee Tucker Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Southbound lanes were closed for most of the night Wednesday into Thursday morning, with drivers being diverted off the highway.

All lanes reopened around 4:30 a.m.

Right now, 11Alive is working to learn who the victims are and if the driver who hit them stayed on the scene.