ATLANTA -- Metro Atlanta may be known for its population boom, but a new study suggests that three other parts of Georgia aren't faring nearly as well.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, the cities of Hinesville, Macon and Albany are ranked among the highest in the country in terms of population loss due to migration.

The first on the list - a city that once touted itself as the fastest growign in the state - is Hinesville which came in No. 48 on the list. Based on census data, the city which is in the extended metropolitan area of Savannah, had more than 7,000 people leave between 2010 and 2017.

Despite that loss, the city is actually still growing and saw an overall increase in the population of a little over 2,000 people. This could be due to a high birth rate (12,218 births) and a relatively low death rate (3,030 deaths).

► This is the #1 searched health concern in Georgia

► CNBC: Georgia no longer best state to do business - mostly for two reasons

► This is the most recommended restaurant in Georgia, according to Facebook

Not too far down the list is a city a little closer to Atlanta. According to the list, Macon has lost 7,877 people over a 7-year period. Unlike, Hinesville, however, the birthrate wasn't enough to overcome that loss. The area saw an overall loss in the population category (from 232,286 to 228,914) from 2010 to 2017.

But the Georgia regional city that truly saw a significant decrease was much further south in Albany. The area apparently lost a significant 10,964 people to migration and, overall, saw its population decrease from 157,500 to 151,434.

So, why are people leaving some cities? A demographer told 24/7 Wall Street that most of the top 50 cities facing abandonment show people moving from the "Snow Belt" to the "Sun Belt."

That may not explain Georgia's own contributions to the list, though, since all three are in warm climate areas. Lower home values in the regions may actually point to economic issues.

10 Most dangerous cities for drivers

© 2018 WXIA