ATLANTA — Locals stayed busy on Christmas Day heading out to different events.

Whether they celebrate Christmas or not, some told 11Alive the holiday mood is contagious and they had to get out.

Blending in with the crowd at Centennial Olympic Park was Maria Thurman. She was one of hundreds waiting to get into the Chinese Lantern Festival.

"The colors, the bright lights, it all puts you in a festive mood," she said.

She said this is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas.

"Just listening to Christmas music, had a good meal, had some hot chocolate and apple cider. Those are my Christmas traditions," said Thurman.

Just like Thurman, Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman welcomed the community to join in on their traditions at the “Chabad InTown Atlanta”.

"We conduct these public menorah lightings where we bring the community together, share the holiday spirit, and try to convey the message to the Jewish community and the non-Jewish community," he said.

"Teach it in a loving manner so that the kids can see the joy in it and they can see the love in it and as something they want to carry on," said Kerry Rubin, who came to enjoy the event.

The lights, the music, and the people made the holiday come alive.

"I’m just excited to be a part of it," said Thurman.

The International Winter Wonderland here at Centennial Olympic Park runs until January 5th. Some families tell me that’s great for them because they have family coming in until the new year.

The Hanukkah event on the Atlanta Beltline has been going for more than 20 years.

Rabbi Schusterman said his father-in-law lit one of the first public menorahs in the 70’s, so this event helps carry on that tradition.

