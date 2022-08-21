Four people accidently shot inside Lovejoy Walmart

Police add that all the injuries are non-life-threatening.

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Four people have been shot after a gun accidently went off inside the Walmart on Tara Boulevard.

However, Lovejoy Police said that a man in the store accidently shot himself in the leg with the weapon, only to have the bullet ricochet and hit three other people in the store.

Police add that all the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Upon further investigation, they said the man's weapon was loaded but not in a holster. In a statement, they further added that "the handling of this firearm was not done in a reasonable standard of care."

According to police, that man will not be charged with reckless conduct and has been booked into a Clayton County Jail.

