Third suspect in custody for shooting at Perimeter Mall

The shooting happened two months ago on Jan. 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — DeKalb County and Henry County deputies have arrested a third suspect in connection with the shooting that happened at Perimeter Mall two months ago.

It happened on Jan. 6. at a kiosk inside the Dunwoody mall. At least two people were shot, including the third suspect.

Police said the 20-year-old man along with three other people had a verbal altercation.

One of them pulled out a gun and fired a shot, and another returned fire. Police caught the alleged shooter who was able to get away. They also arrested an accomplice who ran away with the supposed shooter.

Police charged the 20-year-old suspect with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and Reckless Conduct,

He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.