'He was one of a kind': Musician, popular karaoke host dies in motorcycle crash in Macon

It happened near the I-16 and I-75 interchange in Macon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — 57 year-old Joseph Bradley Middleton, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle is dead after a crash on the I-16 and I-75 interchange in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office press release says it happened around 3:30 Thursday morning near the I-16 West exit onto I-75.

While driving in the construction area, Middleton ran over a tarp that was in the roadway. The tarp caught the rear tire causing him to lose control and hit a guard rail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middleton, who went by Brad, was a musician and hosted karaoke events around Central Georgia including at the Hummingbird in downtown Macon and at Billy's Clubhouse on Forest Hill Road.

Middleton was known as Man Intheboxx. His friends described him as one of a kind and that he loved to get people to sing songs outside of their comfort zone.