Person dies after hitting tractor-trailer in South Fulton, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Friday in South Fulton.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, it happened out at Fulton Industrial Boulevard in the northbound lanes at Eagle Vista Parkway.

Officers said a driver traveling north down the road hit the rear of a tractor-trailer and died.

South Fulton Police have not provided any other updates about how the crash happened and have not identified those involved.