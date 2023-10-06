x
Person dies after hitting tractor-trailer in South Fulton, police say

According to the South Fulton Police Department, it happened out at Fulton Industrial Boulevard in the northbound lanes at Eagle Vista Parkway.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Friday in South Fulton. 

According to the South Fulton Police Department, it happened out at Fulton Industrial Boulevard in the northbound lanes at Eagle Vista Parkway. 

Officers said a driver traveling north down the road hit the rear of a tractor-trailer and died. 

South Fulton Police have not provided any other updates about how the crash happened and have not identified those involved. 

