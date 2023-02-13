Person found dead near dumpster in Atlanta shopping plaza

ATLANTA — Authorities are working to identify a person found dead near a dumpster at an Atlanta shopping plaza Monday morning.
Atlanta Police Department investigators were called to a plaza off Camp Creek Parkway for a person down just before 8 a.m. Officers arrived at 3755 Carmia Dr. SW, near an American Signature Furniture store and LA Fitness gym where they said they found someone dead by a dumpster.
"The victim was not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced deceased on the scene," police said.
APD's homicide unit was called to the area to help investigate. Officers said the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, they don't have any other details to share at this time.