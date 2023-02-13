Person found dead near dumpster in Atlanta shopping plaza

Officers said when they arrived the person was deceased.

ATLANTA — Authorities are working to identify a person found dead near a dumpster at an Atlanta shopping plaza Monday morning.

Atlanta Police Department investigators were called to a plaza off Camp Creek Parkway for a person down just before 8 a.m. Officers arrived at 3755 Carmia Dr. SW, near an American Signature Furniture store and LA Fitness gym where they said they found someone dead by a dumpster.

"The victim was not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced deceased on the scene," police said.