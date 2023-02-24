Fire underneath bridge in Piedmont Heights leads to discovery of dead body, officials say

The fire was seen coming from a bridge at Piedmont Avenue NE and Monroe Drive NE.

ATLANTA — A person was found dead at a homeless encampment Friday evening after firefighters were called to flames coming from underneath a bridge in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood, officials with Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

At 5:50 p.m., firefighters were called to Piedmont Avenue NE at Monroe Drive NE after they received calls of "outside burning and black smoke billowing" coming from a bridge close by.

Atlanta Fire responded within four minutes and began trying to figure out where the fire was coming from. After arriving, they later noticed a person dead nearby at a homeless encampment, fire officials said.

At this time, it is not yet known if the fire and death are related in any way.

Fire officials said both the person's cause of death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.