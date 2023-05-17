Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near busy DeKalb intersection

Authorities said the driver stayed on the scene. It happened at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Briarcliff Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was killed from being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

It all happened on the intersections of North Druid Hills Road and Briarcliff Road just around 9:40 a.m.

Although details are limited, authorities said the driver stayed on the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Police have not released any other details.

