Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near busy DeKalb intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was killed from being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.
It all happened on the intersections of North Druid Hills Road and Briarcliff Road just around 9:40 a.m.
Although details are limited, authorities said the driver stayed on the scene.
The incident is under investigation. Police have not released any other details.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.