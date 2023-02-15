1 struck, killed along expressway: DeKalb County Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed Wednesday morning.
The person was hit by a vehicle at the northeast expressway along I-85. Investigators said the person did not survive.
Currently, the roadway is back open. Police did not say if the incident was a hit-and-run. The case is still being investigated.
