1 struck, killed along expressway: DeKalb County Police

The person was hit by a vehicle at the northeast expressway along I-85. Police said they did not survive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed Wednesday morning.

Currently, the roadway is back open. Police did not say if the incident was a hit-and-run. The case is still being investigated.