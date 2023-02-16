Person hit, killed by train in Atlanta | What we know

Atlanta Police said they are unable to identify if the victim is male or female.

ATLANTA — A person was hit and killed by a train in the early hours of the morning Thursday, according to Atlanta Police.

This happened on the tracks near West Whitehall Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Police said that they were unable to tell if the victim is a man or woman because of the body's condition.

They add that Norfolk Southern will be taking over the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.