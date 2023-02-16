Person hit, killed by train in Atlanta | What we know

ATLANTA — A person was hit and killed by a train in the early hours of the morning Thursday, according to Atlanta Police.
This happened on the tracks near West Whitehall Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
Police said that they were unable to tell if the victim is a man or woman because of the body's condition.
They add that Norfolk Southern will be taking over the investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.