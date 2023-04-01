Person hit by train in northwest Atlanta, transportation company says

The incident is under investigation.

ATLANTA — A person was hit by a train in northwest Atlanta, according to the transportation company on Saturday.

The crash happened around 11:57 a.m. at a railroad crossing near Mayson Truner Road NW and Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW. CSX, a rail-based freight transportation company, said Atlanta EMS was "swift" in aiding the person.

CSX did not release any other information about the incident and said it was unsure of the person's condition. The incident is under investigation.