x
Person killed in Gwinnett County officer-involved shooting; GBI investigating

It happened on Temple Johnson Rd. near Pate Rd.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday morning, according to the Gwinnett County Police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigating said in a tweet that it is on scene and investigating the incident.

According to a Gwinnett County Police Department tweet, the Snellville Police Department is also involved at the scene. The incident happened on Temple Johnson Rd. near Pate Rd.

Further details were not immediately given by law enforcement agencies.

